The Boston Celtics (26-7) will host the Utah Jazz (16-19) after winning 16 straight home games.

Jazz vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TV: NBC Sports Networks

Jazz vs Celtics Additional Info

Jazz Stats Insights

The Jazz are shooting 46.0% from the field, 0.9% higher than the 45.1% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.

Utah is 12-8 when it shoots higher than 45.1% from the field.

The Jazz are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 10th.

The Jazz score an average of 114.9 points per game, only 4.1 more points than the 110.8 the Celtics allow.

Utah has put together a 15-8 record in games it scores more than 110.8 points.

Jazz Home & Away Comparison

The Jazz average more points per game at home (121.3) than away (109.6), and also give up fewer points at home (115.8) than on the road (121.4).

In 2023-24 Utah is giving up 5.6 fewer points per game at home (115.8) than on the road (121.4).

The Jazz average 1.0 more assists per game at home (28.1) than away (27.1).

Jazz Injuries