How to Watch the Jazz vs. Celtics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 11:37 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Celtics (26-7) will host the Utah Jazz (16-19) after winning 16 straight home games.
Jazz vs. Celtics Game Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
Jazz vs Celtics Additional Info
|Celtics vs Jazz Injury Report
|Celtics vs Jazz Players to Watch
|Celtics vs Jazz Odds/Over/Under
|Celtics vs Jazz Betting Trends & Stats
|Celtics vs Jazz Prediction
|Celtics vs Jazz Player Props
Jazz Stats Insights
- The Jazz are shooting 46.0% from the field, 0.9% higher than the 45.1% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.
- Utah is 12-8 when it shoots higher than 45.1% from the field.
- The Jazz are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 10th.
- The Jazz score an average of 114.9 points per game, only 4.1 more points than the 110.8 the Celtics allow.
- Utah has put together a 15-8 record in games it scores more than 110.8 points.
Jazz Home & Away Comparison
- The Jazz average more points per game at home (121.3) than away (109.6), and also give up fewer points at home (115.8) than on the road (121.4).
- In 2023-24 Utah is giving up 5.6 fewer points per game at home (115.8) than on the road (121.4).
- The Jazz average 1.0 more assists per game at home (28.1) than away (27.1).
Jazz Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Simone Fontecchio
|Questionable
|Illness
