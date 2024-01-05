Lauri Markkanen and Jayson Tatum are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Utah Jazz and the Boston Celtics play at TD Garden on Friday (opening tip at 7:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Jazz vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and KJZZ

NBCS-BOS and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jazz vs Celtics Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz

Lauri Markkanen Props

PTS REB 3PM 21.5 (Over: -122) 7.5 (Over: +100) 3.5 (Over: +136)

The 21.5-point over/under set for Markkanen on Friday is 2.0 lower than his season scoring average of 23.5.

He has collected 8.4 boards per game, 0.9 more than his over/under for Friday's game.

Markkanen averages 3.2 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Friday (3.5).

Get Markkanen gear at Fanatics!

Collin Sexton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 15.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: +112) 3.5 (Over: -147) 1.5 (Over: +180)

The 15.5-point total set for Collin Sexton on Friday is 0.4 fewer points than his season scoring average.

He has averaged 0.2 more rebounds per game (2.7) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (2.5).

Sexton has averaged 3.7 assists per game, 0.2 more than Friday's assist over/under (3.5).

Sexton's 1.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

John Collins Props

PTS REB 3PM 10.5 (Over: +100) 5.5 (Over: +106) 1.5 (Over: +154)

John Collins' 13.7 points per game are 3.2 higher than Friday's prop total.

His per-game rebounding average of 7.8 is 2.3 higher than his prop bet on Friday (5.5).

He drains 1.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his prop bet total on Friday (1.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -114) 8.5 (Over: +110) 4.5 (Over: -154) 2.5 (Over: -161)

The 26.5-point total set for Tatum on Friday is 0.5 fewer points than his per-game scoring average.

He has averaged the same number of rebounds as his prop bet total in Friday's game (8.5).

Tatum's year-long assist average -- 4.5 per game -- is equal to Friday's assist over/under.

Tatum has made three three pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 15.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: +112) 3.5 (Over: -147) 1.5 (Over: +180)

The 23.5-point prop bet for Jaylen Brown on Friday is 0.8 higher than his season scoring average (22.7).

He averages 0.4 less rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 5.5.

Brown averages 3.6 assists, 0.1 more than Friday's prop bet (3.5).

He has made 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his over/under on Friday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.