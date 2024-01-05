The Boston Celtics (26-7) and the Utah Jazz (16-19) are scheduled to meet on Friday at TD Garden, with a tip-off time of 7:00 PM ET. When these two teams hit the court, Lauri Markkanen is one of the players to watch.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Celtics

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS, KJZZ

Jazz's Last Game

The Jazz were victorious in their most recent game versus the Pistons, 154-148 in OT, on Wednesday. Jordan Clarkson starred with 36 points, and also had six boards and three assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jordan Clarkson 36 6 3 1 0 4 Lauri Markkanen 31 7 0 0 1 4 Collin Sexton 25 2 5 1 0 1

Jazz vs Celtics Additional Info

Jazz Players to Watch

Markkanen's averages for the season are 23.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists, making 49% of his shots from the floor and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with 3.2 triples per game (ninth in league).

Collin Sexton's averages on the season are 15.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest, making 46.7% of his shots from the floor and 34.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per contest.

John Collins averages 13.7 points, 7.8 boards and 0.8 assists, making 47.6% of his shots from the field and 37.3% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per contest.

Kelly Olynyk's averages for the season are 8.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists, making 56% of his shots from the floor.

Clarkson's numbers for the season are 17.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game, making 41.1% of his shots from the field and 30.8% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Lauri Markkanen 20.9 7.3 2.2 0.8 0.3 2.7 Collin Sexton 21.1 2.8 4.5 0.9 0.2 1.5 Kelly Olynyk 9.8 4.3 6.4 1.3 0.6 0.7 Walker Kessler 9.1 7.7 0.5 0.6 3 0.2 Kris Dunn 6.6 3.4 5.8 0.9 0.6 0.7

