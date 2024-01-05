The Utah Jazz, John Collins included, match up versus the Boston Celtics on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Collins tallied 17 points in his previous game, which ended in a 154-148 win versus the Pistons.

With prop bets available for Collins, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

John Collins Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 13.7 12.7 Rebounds 5.5 7.8 6.6 Assists -- 0.8 0.7 PRA -- 22.3 20 PR -- 21.5 19.3 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.4



John Collins Insights vs. the Celtics

Collins has taken 10.9 shots per game this season and made 5.2 per game, which account for 10.6% and 11.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's connected on 1.4 threes per game, or 9.5% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Collins' Jazz average 103.8 possessions per game, second-highest among NBA teams, while the Celtics are one of the league's slowest with 101.9 possessions per contest.

The Celtics allow 110.8 points per contest, fifth-ranked in the league.

The Celtics are the 11th-ranked team in the league, conceding 42.9 rebounds per game.

The Celtics concede 24.7 assists per contest, third-ranked in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Celtics are ranked 25th in the league, conceding 14.1 makes per game.

John Collins vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/27/2023 29 16 4 0 3 2 1 4/25/2023 31 22 2 1 4 0 1 4/23/2023 25 5 5 1 1 1 0 4/21/2023 21 8 5 1 2 0 0 4/18/2023 30 5 6 1 1 1 0 4/15/2023 29 12 4 1 0 2 0 3/11/2023 30 11 9 1 0 1 0 11/16/2022 32 12 3 0 0 3 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.