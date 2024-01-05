Kootenai County, ID High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 9:38 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Kootenai County, Idaho today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Kootenai County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Coeur d'Alene High School at Ferris High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on January 5
- Location: Spokane, WA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lewiston High School at Post Falls High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on January 5
- Location: Post Falls, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
