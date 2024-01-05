Latah County, ID High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 9:38 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Latah County, Idaho today, we've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Latah County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lapwai High School at Troy Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on January 5
- Location: Troy, ID
- Conference: White Pine Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Potlatch Senior High School at Kamiah High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on January 5
- Location: Kamiah, ID
- Conference: White Pine Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
