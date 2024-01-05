The Utah Jazz, with Lauri Markkanen, match up versus the Boston Celtics at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 154-148 win over the Pistons (his most recent action) Markkanen put up 31 points and seven rebounds.

In this piece we'll dive into Markkanen's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lauri Markkanen Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 23.5 23.2 Rebounds 7.5 8.4 8.0 Assists -- 1.5 2.2 PRA -- 33.4 33.4 PR -- 31.9 31.2 3PM 3.5 3.2 3.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Markkanen's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Lauri Markkanen Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, Markkanen has made 8.0 shots per game, which accounts for 13.7% of his team's total makes.

Markkanen is averaging 8.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 16.0% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Markkanen's opponents, the Celtics, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.9 possessions per game, while his Jazz average the second-most possessions per game with 103.8.

Defensively, the Celtics are fifth in the NBA, allowing 110.8 points per game.

Conceding 42.9 rebounds per contest, the Celtics are the 11th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Celtics allow 24.7 assists per game, third-ranked in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Celtics are 25th in the NBA, conceding 14.1 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Lauri Markkanen vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/18/2023 35 28 10 3 4 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.