Lewis County, ID High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 9:37 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking for how to stream high school basketball games in Lewis County, Idaho today? We've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lewis County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Salmon River High School at Nezperce High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on January 5
- Location: Nezperce, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Potlatch Senior High School at Kamiah High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on January 5
- Location: Kamiah, ID
- Conference: White Pine Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.