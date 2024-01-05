Lincoln County, ID High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:35 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Lincoln County, Idaho today? We've got what you need.
Lincoln County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dietrich High School at Butte County Middle-High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 5
- Location: Arco, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Murtaugh High School at Richfield School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 5
- Location: Richfield, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
