Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Lincoln County, Idaho today? We've got what you need.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lincoln County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Dietrich High School at Butte County Middle-High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 5

7:00 PM MT on January 5 Location: Arco, ID

Arco, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Murtaugh High School at Richfield School