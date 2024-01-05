Who's playing and who's not in the NBA on Friday? Keep reading to find a full injury report for every team, and discover who will suit up and hit the floor.

Today's NBA Injury Report

Pacers vs. Hawks Injury Report

7:00 PM ET on Friday, airing on BSIN and BSSE (Watch this game on Fubo)

Pacers Injuries: Bruce Brown, PG: Questionable (Knee), Andrew Nembhard, SG: Questionable (Back)

Hawks Injuries: Mouhamed Gueye, PF: Out (Back), De'Andre Hunter, SF: Out (Knee), Vit Krejci, PG: Out (Shoulder)

Celtics vs. Jazz Injury Report

7:00 PM ET on Friday, airing on NBCS-BOS and KJZZ (Watch this game on Fubo)

Celtics Injuries: Al Horford, C: Questionable (Nir - Rest)

Jazz Injuries: Simone Fontecchio, SF: Questionable (Illness)

Cavaliers vs. Wizards Injury Report

7:30 PM ET on Friday, airing on BSOH and MNMT2 (Watch this game on Fubo)

Cavaliers Injuries: Ty Jerome, SG: Out (Ankle), Evan Mobley, C: Out (Knee), Darius Garland, PG: Out (Jaw)

Wizards Injuries: Landry Shamet, SG: Questionable (Hamstring)

Nets vs. Thunder Injury Report

7:30 PM ET on Friday, airing on YES and BSOK (Watch this game on Fubo)

Nets Injuries: Ben Simmons, PG: Out (Back), Lonnie Walker IV, SG: Questionable (Hamstring), Dennis Smith Jr., PG: Questionable (Back)

Thunder Injuries: Jaylin Williams, PF: Questionable (Hip)

76ers vs. Knicks Injury Report

7:30 PM ET on Friday, airing on ESPN and MSG (Watch this game on Fubo)

76ers Injuries: Robert Covington, SF: Questionable (Knee), Furkan Korkmaz, SG: Questionable (Illness), De'Anthony Melton, PG: Out (Back)

Knicks Injuries: Mitchell Robinson, C: Out For Season (Ankle), Malachi Flynn, PG: Questionable (Ankle)

Pelicans vs. Clippers Injury Report

8:00 PM ET on Friday, airing on BSNO and BSSC (Watch this game on Fubo)

Pelicans Injuries: Matt Ryan, SF: Out (Calf), Trey Murphy III, SF: Questionable (Knee)

Clippers Injuries: Moussa Diabate, PF: Out (Hip)

Rockets vs. Timberwolves Injury Report

8:00 PM ET on Friday, airing on Space City Home Network and BSN (Watch this game on Fubo)

Rockets Injuries: Victor Oladipo, SG: Out (Knee), Tari Eason, SF: Questionable (Leg), Dillon Brooks, SG: Out (Oblique)

Timberwolves Injuries: Jaylen Clark, SG: Out (Achilles), Luka Garza, PF: Questionable (Back)

Bulls vs. Hornets Injury Report

8:00 PM ET on Friday, airing on BSSE and NBCS-CHI+ (Watch this game on Fubo)

Bulls Injuries: Lonzo Ball, PG: Out For Season (Knee), Torrey Craig, SF: Out (Foot), Patrick Williams, PF: Questionable (Ankle), Nikola Vucevic, C: Questionable (Groin), Zach LaVine, SG: Questionable (Foot)

Hornets Injuries: Frank Ntilikina, PG: Out (Leg), LaMelo Ball, PG: Out (Ankle), Gordon Hayward, SF: Out (Calf), Mark Williams, C: Out (Back)

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Injury Report

8:30 PM ET on Friday, airing on BSSW and ROOT Sports NW (Watch this game on Fubo)

Mavericks Injuries: Maxi Kleber, PF: Out (Toe), Dereck Lively, C: Questionable (Ankle), Grant Williams, PF: Questionable (Ankle), Richaun Holmes, PF: Questionable (Personal), Dante Exum, PG: Questionable (Heel)

Trail Blazers Injuries: Robert Williams III, C: Out For Season (Knee), Deandre Ayton, C: Out (Knee), Moses Brown, C: Out (Wrist), Jabari Walker, SF: Questionable (Knee)

Suns vs. Heat Injury Report

9:00 PM ET on Friday, airing on AZFamily and BSSUN (Watch this game on Fubo)

Suns Injuries: Damion Lee, SG: Out (Knee), Eric Gordon, SG: Questionable (Knee), Nassir Little, PF: Questionable (Knee), Kevin Durant, SF: Questionable (Hamstring)

Heat Injuries: Dru Smith, SG: Out For Season (Knee), Jimmy Butler, SF: Out (Foot), Haywood Highsmith, SF: Out (Concussion Protocol), Caleb Martin, SF: Questionable (Ankle)

Nuggets vs. Magic Injury Report

9:00 PM ET on Friday, airing on ALT and BSFL (Watch this game on Fubo)

Nuggets Injuries: Vlatko Cancar, PF: Out (Knee)

Magic Injuries: Joe Ingles, SF: Out (Ankle), Markelle Fultz, PG: Out (Knee), Franz Wagner, SF: Out (Ankle), Jonathan Isaac, PF: Out (Hamstring), Gary Harris, SG: Out (Calf), Wendell Carter Jr., C: Questionable (Knee)

Warriors vs. Pistons Injury Report

10:00 PM ET on Friday, airing on NBCS-BA and BSDET (Watch this game on Fubo)

Warriors Injuries: Gary Payton II, PG: Out (Hamstring)

Pistons Injuries: Monte Morris, PG: Out (Quadricep), Isaiah Stewart, C: Out (Toe), Alec Burks, SG: Questionable (Hamstring)

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Injury Report

10:00 PM ET on Friday, airing on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE (Watch this game on Fubo)

Lakers Injuries: Gabe Vincent, PG: Out (Knee), LeBron James, SF: Questionable (Ankle), Anthony Davis, PF: Questionable (Ankle), Rui Hachimura, PF: Out (Calf), D'Angelo Russell, PG: Questionable (Tailbone)

Grizzlies Injuries: Steven Adams, C: Out For Season (Knee), Vince Williams Jr., SG: Questionable (Foot), Brandon Clarke, PF: Out (Achilles), Derrick Rose, PG: Out (Hamstring)

Kings vs. Raptors Injury Report

10:00 PM ET on Friday, airing on NBCS-CA and SportsNet (Watch this game on Fubo)

Kings Injuries: Kevin Huerter, SG: Questionable (Hand)

Raptors Injuries: Christian Koloko, C: Out (Respiratory), Otto Porter Jr., SF: Questionable (Knee)

