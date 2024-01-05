High school basketball is on the schedule today in Nez Perce County, Idaho, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Nez Perce County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lewiston High School at Post Falls High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on January 5

7:00 PM PT on January 5 Location: Post Falls, ID

Post Falls, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Lapwai High School at Troy Senior High School