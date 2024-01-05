Owyhee County, ID High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:34 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball matchups in Owyhee County, Idaho today? We have what you need here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Owyhee County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Nampa Christian High School at Marsing High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 5
- Location: Marsing, ID
- Conference: Western Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
