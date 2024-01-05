Twin Falls County, ID High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:34 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Twin Falls County, Idaho today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Twin Falls County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Murtaugh High School at Richfield School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 5
- Location: Richfield, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Buhl High School at Wendell High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 5
- Location: Wendell, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Castleford High School at Raft River Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 5
- Location: Malta, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
