Ada County, Idaho has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and information on how to watch them is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Ada County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Skyview High School at Capital High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on January 6

6:00 PM MT on January 6 Location: Boise, ID

Boise, ID Conference: Southern Idaho Conference

Southern Idaho Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Burley High School at Bishop Kelly High School