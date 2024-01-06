There is high school basketball competition in Bingham County, Idaho today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Bingham County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Aberdeen High School at Teton High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on January 6

4:00 PM MT on January 6 Location: Driggs, ID

Driggs, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Preston High School at Blackfoot High School