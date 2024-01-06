Will Boise State be one of the teams to lock up a spot in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Keep reading and check out our bracketology preview, which features Boise State's complete tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 Preseason national championship odds: +25000

+25000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +50000

How Boise State ranks

Record MWC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-4 1-0 NR NR 60

Boise State's best wins

Boise State's best win of the season came against the Saint Mary's Gaels, a top 100 team (No. 52), according to the RPI. Boise State claimed the 63-60 neutral-site win on December 1. Tyson Degenhart led the way versus Saint Mary's (CA), delivering 17 points. Second on the team was Chibuzo Agbo with 11 points.

Next best wins

63-58 at home over San Francisco (No. 62/RPI) on November 12

69-64 at home over North Texas (No. 129/RPI) on December 5

88-65 at home over CSU Fullerton (No. 139/RPI) on December 17

85-63 at home over Utah Valley (No. 141/RPI) on December 29

65-61 over VCU (No. 167/RPI) on November 24

Boise State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 2-3 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

Based on the RPI, the Broncos have two Quadrant 2 wins, tied for the 17th-most in Division I. But they also have three Quadrant 2 losses, tied for the 11th-most.

Boise State has tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation according to the RPI (four).

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Boise State has the 46th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way.

The Broncos have 17 games left on the schedule, with 14 contests coming against teams that are better than .500, and seven games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Boise St has 17 games remaining on the schedule, with two games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Boise State's next game

Matchup: Boise State Broncos vs. Colorado State Rams

Boise State Broncos vs. Colorado State Rams Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9 at 9:00 PM ET Location: ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho

ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho TV Channel: MW Network

