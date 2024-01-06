What are Boise State's chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

How Boise State ranks

Record MWC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-6 1-2 NR NR 194

Boise State's best wins

As far as its best win this season, Boise State beat the UC Davis Aggies at home on November 29. The final score was 70-53. Natalie Pasco, as the top point-getter in the victory over UC Davis, amassed 19 points, while Trista Hull was second on the squad with 11.

Next best wins

63-55 at home over UC Riverside (No. 190/RPI) on November 15

68-65 over Rutgers (No. 192/RPI) on November 25

64-56 on the road over New Mexico (No. 250/RPI) on January 6

63-47 at home over Pepperdine (No. 269/RPI) on November 20

62-54 on the road over San Diego (No. 276/RPI) on December 21

Boise State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 7-2

The Broncos have tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country according to the RPI (seven).

Schedule insights

Boise State is playing the 251st-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Broncos' upcoming schedule features nine games against teams with worse records and 10 games against teams with records above .500.

Boise State's upcoming schedule includes no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Boise State's next game

Matchup: Boise State Broncos vs. San Diego State Aztecs

Boise State Broncos vs. San Diego State Aztecs Date/Time: Saturday, January 13 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 13 at 4:00 PM ET Location: ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho

