2024 NCAA Bracketology: Boise State Women's March Madness Resume | January 8
What are Boise State's chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.
How Boise State ranks
|Record
|MWC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|10-6
|1-2
|NR
|NR
|194
Boise State's best wins
As far as its best win this season, Boise State beat the UC Davis Aggies at home on November 29. The final score was 70-53. Natalie Pasco, as the top point-getter in the victory over UC Davis, amassed 19 points, while Trista Hull was second on the squad with 11.
Next best wins
- 63-55 at home over UC Riverside (No. 190/RPI) on November 15
- 68-65 over Rutgers (No. 192/RPI) on November 25
- 64-56 on the road over New Mexico (No. 250/RPI) on January 6
- 63-47 at home over Pepperdine (No. 269/RPI) on November 20
- 62-54 on the road over San Diego (No. 276/RPI) on December 21
Boise State's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 7-2
- The Broncos have tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country according to the RPI (seven).
Schedule insights
- Boise State is playing the 251st-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.
- The Broncos' upcoming schedule features nine games against teams with worse records and 10 games against teams with records above .500.
- Boise State's upcoming schedule includes no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.
Boise State's next game
- Matchup: Boise State Broncos vs. San Diego State Aztecs
- Date/Time: Saturday, January 13 at 4:00 PM ET
- Location: ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho
