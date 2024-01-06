Saturday's contest that pits the New Mexico Lobos (10-4) versus the Boise State Broncos (9-6) at The Pit should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 62-60 in favor of New Mexico. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on January 6.

The Broncos are coming off of a 58-57 loss to Nevada in their last game on Wednesday.

Boise State vs. New Mexico Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico

Boise State vs. New Mexico Score Prediction

Prediction: New Mexico 62, Boise State 60

Other MWC Predictions

Boise State Schedule Analysis

When the Broncos took down the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, who are ranked No. 147 in our computer rankings, on November 25 by a score of 68-65, it was their signature win of the season so far.

Boise State has four losses against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the third-most in the nation.

Boise State 2023-24 Best Wins

68-65 over Rutgers (No. 147) on November 25

70-53 at home over UC Davis (No. 206) on November 29

62-54 on the road over San Diego (No. 224) on December 21

63-55 at home over UC Riverside (No. 236) on November 15

76-47 at home over Weber State (No. 288) on November 13

Boise State Leaders

Abby Muse: 8.4 PTS, 10.1 REB, 1.3 STL, 3.8 BLK, 50.5 FG%

8.4 PTS, 10.1 REB, 1.3 STL, 3.8 BLK, 50.5 FG% Mary Kay Naro: 5.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.0 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29)

5.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.0 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29) Natalie Pasco: 14.0 PTS, 44.9 FG%, 45.8 3PT% (38-for-83)

14.0 PTS, 44.9 FG%, 45.8 3PT% (38-for-83) Mya Hansen: 8.0 PTS, 32.4 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (18-for-45)

8.0 PTS, 32.4 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (18-for-45) Elodie Lalotte: 7.0 PTS, 47.7 FG%

Boise State Performance Insights

The Broncos' +98 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 62.5 points per game (247th in college basketball) while giving up 56.0 per contest (44th in college basketball).

The Broncos are putting up more points at home (70.0 per game) than on the road (50.5).

At home, Boise State gives up 50.9 points per game. On the road, it gives up 61.0.

In their previous 10 games, the Broncos are putting up 60.7 points per contest, compared to their season average of 62.5.

