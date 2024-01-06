Boise State vs. New Mexico January 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 11:14 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's MWC slate includes the New Mexico Lobos (9-4) versus the Boise State Broncos (9-4) at 4:00 PM ET.
Boise State vs. New Mexico Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
Boise State Players to Watch
- Abby Muse: 8.1 PTS, 10.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 3.9 BLK
- Mary Kay Naro: 5.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Mya Hansen: 9.0 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Natalie Pasco: 13.6 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Elodie Lalotte: 7.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
New Mexico Players to Watch
- Charlotte Kohl: 9.0 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.0 BLK
- Paula Reus: 12.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Aniyah Augmon: 10.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Nyah Wilson: 11.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Viane Cumber: 11.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
