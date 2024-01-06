Want to know how to stream high school basketball games in Canyon County, Idaho today? We have what you need below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Canyon County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Canyon Ridge High School at Ridgevue High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM MT on January 6

2:00 PM MT on January 6 Location: Nampa, ID

Nampa, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Caldwell High School at Emmett High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM MT on January 6

3:00 PM MT on January 6 Location: Emmett, ID

Emmett, ID Conference: Southern Idaho Conference

Southern Idaho Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Notus High School at Glenns Ferry High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on January 6

5:30 PM MT on January 6 Location: Glenns Ferry, ID

Glenns Ferry, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Skyview High School at Capital High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on January 6

6:00 PM MT on January 6 Location: Boise, ID

Boise, ID Conference: Southern Idaho Conference

Southern Idaho Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Liberty Charter School at Murtaugh High School