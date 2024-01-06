Canyon County, ID High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 3:47 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to know how to stream high school basketball games in Canyon County, Idaho today? We have what you need below.
Canyon County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Canyon Ridge High School at Ridgevue High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM MT on January 6
- Location: Nampa, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Caldwell High School at Emmett High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM MT on January 6
- Location: Emmett, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Notus High School at Glenns Ferry High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on January 6
- Location: Glenns Ferry, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Skyview High School at Capital High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on January 6
- Location: Boise, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Liberty Charter School at Murtaugh High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 6
- Location: Murtaugh, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
