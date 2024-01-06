Cassia County, ID High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 3:47 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Cassia County, Idaho today? We've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cassia County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Oakley High School at Grace High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM MT on January 6
- Location: Grace, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Burley High School at Bishop Kelly High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on January 6
- Location: Boise, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
