Franklin County, ID High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:35 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Franklin County, Idaho has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and information on how to watch them is available here.
Franklin County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Preston High School at Blackfoot High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 6
- Location: Blackfoot, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
