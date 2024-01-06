Saturday's contest between the Idaho Vandals (8-5) and the Chicago State Cougars (0-20) at Jones Convocation Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-56, heavily favoring Idaho to take home the win. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on January 6.

In their last outing on Wednesday, the Vandals earned a 60-51 win against Denver.

Idaho vs. Chicago State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois

Idaho vs. Chicago State Score Prediction

Prediction: Idaho 74, Chicago State 56

Idaho Schedule Analysis

Against the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine on November 19, the Vandals notched their best win of the season, a 50-40 road victory.

According to the RPI, the Cougars have eight losses against Quadrant 3 teams, the most in the nation.

Idaho 2023-24 Best Wins

50-40 on the road over Hawaii (No. 138) on November 19

56-48 over CSU Fullerton (No. 202) on November 17

60-51 on the road over Denver (No. 276) on January 3

61-55 on the road over Portland State (No. 292) on December 30

70-43 on the road over Utah State (No. 329) on November 29

Idaho Leaders

Kennedy Johnson: 11.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.2 STL, 46.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (12-for-28)

11.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.2 STL, 46.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (12-for-28) Hope Butera: 8.9 PTS, 8.3 REB, 47.9 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

8.9 PTS, 8.3 REB, 47.9 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Sarah Schmitt: 8.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.1 FG%, 41 3PT% (16-for-39)

8.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.1 FG%, 41 3PT% (16-for-39) Amalie Langer: 10.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.7 FG%, 30 3PT% (15-for-50)

10.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.7 FG%, 30 3PT% (15-for-50) Asha Phillips: 8.1 PTS, 38.6 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (12-for-34)

Idaho Performance Insights

The Vandals outscore opponents by 10 points per game (posting 64.5 points per game, 208th in college basketball, and giving up 54.5 per outing, 28th in college basketball) and have a +130 scoring differential.

The Vandals are scoring more points at home (67.2 per game) than away (63.3).

At home Idaho is giving up 60.3 points per game, 10.5 more than it is away (49.8).

