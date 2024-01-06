Idaho vs. Chicago State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 6
Saturday's contest between the Idaho Vandals (8-5) and the Chicago State Cougars (0-20) at Jones Convocation Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-56, heavily favoring Idaho to take home the win. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on January 6.
In their last outing on Wednesday, the Vandals earned a 60-51 win against Denver.
Idaho vs. Chicago State Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois
Idaho vs. Chicago State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Idaho 74, Chicago State 56
Idaho Schedule Analysis
- Against the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine on November 19, the Vandals notched their best win of the season, a 50-40 road victory.
- According to the RPI, the Cougars have eight losses against Quadrant 3 teams, the most in the nation.
Idaho 2023-24 Best Wins
- 50-40 on the road over Hawaii (No. 138) on November 19
- 56-48 over CSU Fullerton (No. 202) on November 17
- 60-51 on the road over Denver (No. 276) on January 3
- 61-55 on the road over Portland State (No. 292) on December 30
- 70-43 on the road over Utah State (No. 329) on November 29
Idaho Leaders
- Kennedy Johnson: 11.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.2 STL, 46.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (12-for-28)
- Hope Butera: 8.9 PTS, 8.3 REB, 47.9 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)
- Sarah Schmitt: 8.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.1 FG%, 41 3PT% (16-for-39)
- Amalie Langer: 10.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.7 FG%, 30 3PT% (15-for-50)
- Asha Phillips: 8.1 PTS, 38.6 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (12-for-34)
Idaho Performance Insights
- The Vandals outscore opponents by 10 points per game (posting 64.5 points per game, 208th in college basketball, and giving up 54.5 per outing, 28th in college basketball) and have a +130 scoring differential.
- The Vandals are scoring more points at home (67.2 per game) than away (63.3).
- At home Idaho is giving up 60.3 points per game, 10.5 more than it is away (49.8).
