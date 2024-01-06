Saturday's game between the Omaha Mavericks (8-8) and Idaho State Bengals (4-10) going head to head at Holt Arena has a projected final score of 71-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Omaha, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on January 6.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Idaho State vs. Omaha Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Pocatello, Idaho

Pocatello, Idaho Venue: Holt Arena

Idaho State vs. Omaha Score Prediction

Prediction: Omaha 71, Idaho State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Idaho State vs. Omaha

Computer Predicted Spread: Omaha (-1.2)

Omaha (-1.2) Computer Predicted Total: 140.3

Idaho State has a 2-9-0 record against the spread this season compared to Omaha, who is 7-4-0 ATS. The Bengals have hit the over in nine games, while Mavericks games have gone over five times. Idaho State has a 1-9 record against the spread while going 2-8 overall in the past 10 games. Omaha has gone 6-4 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its last 10 contests.

Other Big Sky Predictions

Idaho State Performance Insights

The Bengals average 69.1 points per game (299th in college basketball) while allowing 69.5 per outing (137th in college basketball). They have a -6 scoring differential overall.

Idaho State wins the rebound battle by 1.9 boards on average. It records 32.5 rebounds per game, which ranks 335th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 30.6 per contest.

Idaho State knocks down 6.2 three-pointers per game (291st in college basketball) while shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc (255th in college basketball). It is making 1.2 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 5.0 per game while shooting 30.8%.

The Bengals average 93.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (211th in college basketball), and give up 94.1 points per 100 possessions (280th in college basketball).

Idaho State has lost the turnover battle by 1.2 turnovers per game, committing 12.7 (269th in college basketball play) while forcing 11.5 (227th in college basketball).

