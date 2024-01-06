The Idaho State Bengals (4-10) will look to break a six-game losing skid when hosting the Omaha Mavericks (8-8) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Holt Arena. This contest is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Idaho State vs. Omaha Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Holt Arena in Pocatello, Idaho

Holt Arena in Pocatello, Idaho TV: ESPN+

Idaho State Stats Insights

This season, the Bengals have a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.2% higher than the 42.9% of shots the Mavericks' opponents have knocked down.

In games Idaho State shoots better than 42.9% from the field, it is 3-8 overall.

The Bengals are the 335th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mavericks sit at 272nd.

The 69.1 points per game the Bengals score are just .

Idaho State has a 3-2 record when putting up more than 69.1 points.

Idaho State Home & Away Comparison

Idaho State is posting 77.4 points per game this year at home, which is 12.5 more points than it is averaging in away games (64.9).

The Bengals are giving up 61.4 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 14.1 fewer points than they're allowing when playing on the road (75.5).

In terms of three-pointers, Idaho State has fared better at home this season, sinking 7.2 threes per game with a 37.5% three-point percentage, compared to 5.9 threes per game and a 29.4% three-point percentage away from home.

Idaho State Upcoming Schedule