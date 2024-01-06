How to Watch Idaho State vs. Omaha on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 12:18 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Idaho State Bengals (4-10) will look to break a six-game losing skid when hosting the Omaha Mavericks (8-8) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Holt Arena. This contest is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Idaho State vs. Omaha Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Holt Arena in Pocatello, Idaho
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Big Sky Games
Idaho State Stats Insights
- This season, the Bengals have a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.2% higher than the 42.9% of shots the Mavericks' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Idaho State shoots better than 42.9% from the field, it is 3-8 overall.
- The Bengals are the 335th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mavericks sit at 272nd.
- The 69.1 points per game the Bengals score are just .
- Idaho State has a 3-2 record when putting up more than 69.1 points.
Idaho State Home & Away Comparison
- Idaho State is posting 77.4 points per game this year at home, which is 12.5 more points than it is averaging in away games (64.9).
- The Bengals are giving up 61.4 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 14.1 fewer points than they're allowing when playing on the road (75.5).
- In terms of three-pointers, Idaho State has fared better at home this season, sinking 7.2 threes per game with a 37.5% three-point percentage, compared to 5.9 threes per game and a 29.4% three-point percentage away from home.
Idaho State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/28/2023
|Montana State
|L 74-66
|Holt Arena
|12/30/2023
|Montana
|L 76-68
|Holt Arena
|1/3/2024
|@ Denver
|L 95-82
|Hamilton Gymnasium
|1/6/2024
|Omaha
|-
|Holt Arena
|1/11/2024
|@ Portland State
|-
|Viking Pavillion
|1/13/2024
|@ Sacramento State
|-
|The Nest
