The Idaho State Bengals (4-10) will be trying to break a six-game losing skid when hosting the Omaha Mavericks (8-8) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Holt Arena. It will air at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Idaho State vs. Omaha Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Holt Arena in Pocatello, Idaho

Holt Arena in Pocatello, Idaho How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Idaho State vs. Omaha Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Idaho State Moneyline Omaha Moneyline BetMGM Idaho State (-2.5) 138.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Idaho State (-2.5) 138.5 -144 +118 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Idaho State vs. Omaha Betting Trends

Idaho State is 3-9-0 ATS this season.

Bengals games have hit the over nine out of 12 times this season.

Omaha has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

Mavericks games have hit the over five out of 12 times this year.

