Idaho State vs. Omaha: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 6
The Idaho State Bengals (4-10) will be trying to break a six-game losing skid when hosting the Omaha Mavericks (8-8) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Holt Arena. It will air at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Idaho State vs. Omaha matchup.
Idaho State vs. Omaha Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Holt Arena in Pocatello, Idaho
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Idaho State vs. Omaha Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Idaho State Moneyline
|Omaha Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Idaho State (-2.5)
|138.5
|-145
|+120
|FanDuel
|Idaho State (-2.5)
|138.5
|-144
|+118
Idaho State vs. Omaha Betting Trends
- Idaho State is 3-9-0 ATS this season.
- Bengals games have hit the over nine out of 12 times this season.
- Omaha has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
- Mavericks games have hit the over five out of 12 times this year.
