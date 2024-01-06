Saturday's contest between the South Dakota Coyotes (11-5) and the Idaho State Bengals (4-8) at Sanford Coyote Sports Center should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 69-59 and heavily favors South Dakota to come out on top. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on January 6.

The Bengals' most recent outing was a 78-72 loss to North Dakota on Wednesday.

Idaho State vs. South Dakota Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion, South Dakota

Idaho State vs. South Dakota Score Prediction

Prediction: South Dakota 69, Idaho State 59

Idaho State Schedule Analysis

The Bengals took down the UCSB Gauchos in a 70-64 win on November 15. It was their signature win of the season.

Idaho State has four losses to Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the second-most in the nation.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Coyotes are 2-1 (.667%) -- tied for the 77th-most wins.

Idaho State 2023-24 Best Wins

70-64 at home over UCSB (No. 184) on November 15

55-52 over Air Force (No. 220) on November 26

54-50 at home over Utah Valley (No. 265) on December 6

Idaho State Leaders

Kacey Spink: 7.9 PTS, 8 REB, 1.9 STL, 36.1 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

7.9 PTS, 8 REB, 1.9 STL, 36.1 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11) Tasia Jordan: 10.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.1 FG%

10.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.1 FG% Laura Bello: 8.8 PTS, 7 REB, 41.7 FG%

8.8 PTS, 7 REB, 41.7 FG% Maria Dias: 11.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)

11.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23) Sophia Covello: 6.1 PTS, 32.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (10-for-35)

Idaho State Performance Insights

The Bengals have been outscored by 4.2 points per game (posting 58.8 points per game, 293rd in college basketball, while conceding 63 per outing, 154th in college basketball) and have a -51 scoring differential.

At home, the Bengals average 73.3 points per game. Away, they average 53.3.

Idaho State is conceding fewer points at home (62.5 per game) than away (66.2).

