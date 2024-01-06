The Idaho State Bengals (4-10) are favored (-2.5) to end a six-game losing streak when they host the Omaha Mavericks (8-8) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Holt Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is 138.5.

Idaho State vs. Omaha Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Pocatello, Idaho

Pocatello, Idaho Venue: Holt Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Idaho State -2.5 138.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Idaho State Betting Records & Stats

Idaho State and its opponents have gone over 138.5 combined points in eight of 11 games this season.

Idaho State's outings this year have an average point total of 138.6, 0.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Bengals have covered the spread just twice in 11 opportunities this season.

Idaho State has split the two games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Bengals have played as a favorite of -145 or more once this season and won that game.

Idaho State has a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Idaho State vs. Omaha Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Idaho State 8 72.7% 69.1 142 69.5 138.6 135 Omaha 6 54.5% 72.9 142 69.1 138.6 145.2

Additional Idaho State Insights & Trends

The 69.1 points per game the Bengals put up are only .

Idaho State has a 0-3 record against the spread and a 3-2 record overall when putting up more than 69.1 points.

Idaho State vs. Omaha Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Idaho State 2-9-0 0-1 9-2-0 Omaha 7-4-0 4-2 5-6-0

Idaho State vs. Omaha Home/Away Splits

Idaho State Omaha 3-2 Home Record 6-1 1-7 Away Record 1-6 0-3-0 Home ATS Record 2-1-0 2-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-3-0 77.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.6 64.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 59.4 3-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-1-0 6-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-5-0

