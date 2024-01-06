Idaho State vs. South Dakota January 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 11:12 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The South Dakota Coyotes (10-3) will meet the Idaho State Bengals (4-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Idaho State vs. South Dakota Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Idaho State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Idaho State Players to Watch
- Kacey Spink: 8 PTS, 9 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Laura Bello: 9.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK
- Tasia Jordan: 10.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Maria Dias: 10.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sophia Covello: 5.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
South Dakota Players to Watch
- Grace Larkins: 16.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tori Deperry: 10.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kendall Holmes: 10.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Nicole Avila-Ambrosi: 5.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Alexi Hempe: 6.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.