When the 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will Idaho be included? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue scrolling.

How Idaho ranks

Record Big Sky Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-8 1-1 NR NR 291

Idaho's best wins

When Idaho took down the UCSD Tritons, who are ranked No. 186 in the RPI, on November 24 by a score of 73-70 in overtime, it was its best win of the year thus far. With 17 points, Julius Mims was the leading scorer against UCSD. Second on the team was D'Angelo Minnis, with 15 points.

Next best wins

63-62 on the road over Utah Tech (No. 203/RPI) on December 9

61-58 at home over Sacramento State (No. 322/RPI) on December 28

85-70 at home over Cal Poly (No. 322/RPI) on December 2

83-53 at home over Pacific (No. 333/RPI) on December 5

Idaho's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-3 | Quadrant 4: 3-4

Against Quadrant 4 teams (based on the RPI), the Vandals are 3-4 -- tied for the 36th-most defeats.

Schedule insights

Idaho faces the 278th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Vandals have nine games remaining against teams above .500. They have five upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Idaho has 16 games remaining this year, including none versus Top 25 teams.

Idaho's next game

Matchup: Idaho Vandals vs. Eastern Washington Eagles

Idaho Vandals vs. Eastern Washington Eagles Date/Time: Saturday, January 13 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 13 at 7:00 PM ET Location: ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho

ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

