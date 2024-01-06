When the women's 2024 NCAA tournament rolls around, will Idaho be included? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.

How Idaho ranks

Record Big Sky Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-5 2-0 NR NR 255

Idaho's best wins

Idaho's signature win this season came on November 19 in a 50-40 victory over the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine. Sarah Brans, as the top point-getter in the win over Hawaii, delivered 12 points, while Amalie Langer was second on the team with 10.

Next best wins

56-48 over CSU Fullerton (No. 180/RPI) on November 17

61-55 on the road over Portland State (No. 322/RPI) on December 30

88-51 on the road over Sacramento State (No. 326/RPI) on December 28

80-52 on the road over Chicago State (No. 333/RPI) on January 6

70-43 on the road over Utah State (No. 338/RPI) on November 29

Idaho's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-2

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Idaho gets to face the 14th-easiest schedule in college basketball the rest of the season.

Of the Vandals' 16 remaining games this season, 10 are against teams with worse records, and eight are against teams with records above .500.

Idaho has 16 games left to play this year, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Idaho's next game

Matchup: Idaho Vandals vs. Eastern Washington Eagles

Idaho Vandals vs. Eastern Washington Eagles Date/Time: Saturday, January 13 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 13 at 4:00 PM ET Location: ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho

