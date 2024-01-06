Idaho vs. Chicago State January 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 11:14 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago State Cougars (0-20) will play the Idaho Vandals (5-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Idaho vs. Chicago State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Idaho Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Idaho Players to Watch
- Kennedy Johnson: 10.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Hope Butera: 8.6 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK
- Sarah Schmitt: 7.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Amalie Langer: 10.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Asha Phillips: 7.2 PTS, 4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Chicago State Players to Watch
- Josie Hill: 7.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.4 BLK
- Jacia Cunningham: 13.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tae'lor Willard: 9.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Taylor Norris: 6.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Evangelina Parrish: 4.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.