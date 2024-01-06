The Utah Jazz (12-18), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Wells Fargo Center, go up against the Philadelphia 76ers (20-8). The game starts at 7:30 PM ET on NBCS-PH and KJZZ.

Jazz vs. 76ers Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH, KJZZ

Jazz Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Lauri Markkanen gets the Jazz 23.7 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocked shots.

The Jazz are receiving 15.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game from Collin Sexton this season.

John Collins is averaging 14.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. He is draining 48.1% of his shots from the field and 40.4% from 3-point range, with 1.5 treys per contest.

Talen Horton-Tucker gets the Jazz 11.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game while averaging 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Jazz are getting 7.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game from Kelly Olynyk this season.

76ers Players to Watch

Joel Embiid averages 35.0 points, 6.0 assists and 11.7 rebounds per contest.

Tyrese Maxey posts 26.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game, shooting 46.8% from the floor and 40.0% from downtown with 3.3 made 3-pointers per contest (eighth in NBA).

Tobias Harris puts up 16.6 points, 6.1 boards and 2.8 assists per contest, shooting 51.3% from the floor and 36.4% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

De'Anthony Melton posts 11.6 points, 4.0 boards and 3.4 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.6 steals (fifth in NBA) and 0.5 blocks.

Paul Reed puts up 5.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Jazz vs. 76ers Stat Comparison

76ers Jazz 122.3 Points Avg. 113.0 111.0 Points Allowed Avg. 119.4 48.5% Field Goal % 45.6% 38.1% Three Point % 35.7%

