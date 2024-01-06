Jazz vs. 76ers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Philadelphia 76ers (23-11) square off against the Utah Jazz (16-20) as double-digit, 12.5-point favorites on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET on NBCS-PH and KJZZ. The matchup has an over/under of 238.5 points.
Jazz vs. 76ers Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: NBCS-PH and KJZZ
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|76ers
|-12.5
|238.5
Jazz Betting Records & Stats
- Utah's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 238.5 points in 13 of 36 outings.
- Utah's outings this season have a 233.4-point average over/under, 5.1 fewer points than this game's point total.
- Utah's ATS record is 20-16-0 this year.
- The Jazz have been underdogs in 30 games this season and have come away with the win 11 times (36.7%) in those contests.
- Utah has not won as an underdog of +525 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.
- Utah has an implied victory probability of 16% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
Jazz vs 76ers Additional Info
Jazz vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 238.5
|% of Games Over 238.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|76ers
|13
|38.2%
|119.8
|234.2
|111
|230
|227.9
|Jazz
|13
|36.1%
|114.4
|234.2
|119
|230
|231.4
Additional Jazz Insights & Trends
- Utah has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over its past 10 contests.
- In their past 10 games, the Jazz have gone over the total four times.
- In 2023-24 against the spread, Utah has a better winning percentage at home (.750, 12-4-0 record) than on the road (.400, 8-12-0).
- The Jazz put up just 3.4 more points per game (114.4) than the 76ers give up (111).
- Utah is 16-7 against the spread and 15-8 overall when it scores more than 111 points.
Jazz vs. 76ers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Jazz
|20-16
|0-2
|19-17
|76ers
|23-11
|2-0
|21-13
Jazz vs. 76ers Point Insights
|Jazz
|76ers
|114.4
|119.8
|18
|6
|16-7
|15-2
|15-8
|16-1
|119
|111
|23
|5
|17-3
|16-4
|14-6
|17-3
