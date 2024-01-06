The Philadelphia 76ers (23-11) square off against the Utah Jazz (16-20) as double-digit, 12.5-point favorites on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET on NBCS-PH and KJZZ. The matchup has an over/under of 238.5 points.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Jazz vs. 76ers Odds & Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBCS-PH and KJZZ

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under 76ers -12.5 238.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jazz Betting Records & Stats

Utah's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 238.5 points in 13 of 36 outings.

Utah's outings this season have a 233.4-point average over/under, 5.1 fewer points than this game's point total.

Utah's ATS record is 20-16-0 this year.

The Jazz have been underdogs in 30 games this season and have come away with the win 11 times (36.7%) in those contests.

Utah has not won as an underdog of +525 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.

Utah has an implied victory probability of 16% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Jazz vs 76ers Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jazz vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 238.5 % of Games Over 238.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total 76ers 13 38.2% 119.8 234.2 111 230 227.9 Jazz 13 36.1% 114.4 234.2 119 230 231.4

Additional Jazz Insights & Trends

Utah has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over its past 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Jazz have gone over the total four times.

In 2023-24 against the spread, Utah has a better winning percentage at home (.750, 12-4-0 record) than on the road (.400, 8-12-0).

The Jazz put up just 3.4 more points per game (114.4) than the 76ers give up (111).

Utah is 16-7 against the spread and 15-8 overall when it scores more than 111 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Jazz vs. 76ers Betting Splits

Jazz and 76ers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Jazz 20-16 0-2 19-17 76ers 23-11 2-0 21-13

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jazz vs. 76ers Point Insights

Jazz 76ers 114.4 Points Scored (PG) 119.8 18 NBA Rank (PPG) 6 16-7 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 15-2 15-8 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 16-1 119 Points Allowed (PG) 111 23 NBA Rank (PAPG) 5 17-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 16-4 14-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 17-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.