Take a look at the injury report for the Utah Jazz (16-20), which currently has just one player listed on it, as the Jazz prepare for their matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers (23-11) at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday, January 6 at 7:30 PM ET.

The Jazz enter this matchup following a 126-97 loss to the Celtics on Friday. The Jazz got a team-leading 17 points from Lauri Markkanen in the loss.

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Simone Fontecchio SF Questionable Illness 9.3 3.1 1.3

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today

76ers Injuries: De'Anthony Melton: Out (Back), Robert Covington: Out (Knee), Robert Covington: Out (Knee), Furkan Korkmaz: Out (Illness)

Jazz vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBCS-PH and KJZZ

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Jazz vs. 76ers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total 76ers -12.5 237.5

