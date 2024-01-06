How to Watch the Jazz vs. 76ers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 11:42 AM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Philadelphia 76ers (23-11) take on the Utah Jazz (16-20) on January 6, 2024. The matchup airs on NBCS-PH and KJZZ.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the 76ers and Jazz
Jazz vs. 76ers Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Jazz vs 76ers Additional Info
Jazz Stats Insights
- The Jazz are shooting 45.7% from the field, 0.5% lower than the 46.2% the 76ers' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Utah has a 10-6 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.2% from the field.
- The Jazz are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 15th.
- The Jazz's 114.4 points per game are just 3.4 more points than the 111.0 the 76ers give up.
- Utah is 15-8 when it scores more than 111.0 points.
Jazz Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 the Jazz are scoring more points at home (121.3 per game) than away (109.0). And they are giving up less at home (115.8) than away (121.6).
- Utah is giving up fewer points at home (115.8 per game) than away (121.6).
- The Jazz collect 1.2 more assists per game at home (28.1) than on the road (26.9).
Jazz Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Simone Fontecchio
|Questionable
|Illness
