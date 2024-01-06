Player props can be found for Joel Embiid and Lauri Markkanen, among others, when the Philadelphia 76ers host the Utah Jazz at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET.

Jazz vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH and KJZZ

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Jazz vs 76ers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz

Lauri Markkanen Props

PTS REB 3PM 21.5 (Over: -106) 7.5 (Over: +108) 2.5 (Over: -128)

Markkanen is averaging 23.3 points during the 2023-24 season, 1.8 more than Saturday's prop total.

His rebounding average of 8.3 is lower than his over/under on Saturday (7.5).

Markkanen averages 3.2 made three-pointers, 0.7 more than his over/under on Saturday.

Collin Sexton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -120) 2.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: -167) 1.5 (Over: +146)

The 16.5 points prop bet over/under set for Collin Sexton on Saturday is 0.7 more than his season scoring average (15.8).

He has averaged 0.2 more rebounds per game (2.7) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (2.5).

Sexton has averaged 3.7 assists per game, 0.2 more than Saturday's assist over/under (3.5).

Sexton's 1.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 less than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

John Collins Props

PTS REB 3PM 11.5 (Over: -132) 5.5 (Over: -143) 1.5 (Over: +130)

The 11.5-point total set for John Collins on Saturday is 2.2 less than his season scoring average.

He has averaged 7.9 rebounds per game, 2.4 higher than his prop bet on Saturday.

He drains 1.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his prop bet total on Saturday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid Props

PTS 33.5 (Over: -118)

The 33.5-point total set for Embiid on Saturday is 1.1 fewer points than his per-game scoring average.

Tyrese Maxey Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -120) 2.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: -167) 1.5 (Over: +146)

The 25.5-point total set for Tyrese Maxey on Saturday is 0.5 less than his season scoring average.

