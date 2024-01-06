The Utah Jazz, John Collins included, hit the court versus the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last game, a 126-97 loss versus the Celtics, Collins tallied 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Collins, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

John Collins Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 13.7 11.9 Rebounds 5.5 7.9 6.4 Assists -- 0.8 0.7 PRA -- 22.4 19 PR -- 21.6 18.3 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Collins's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

John Collins Insights vs. the 76ers

Collins has taken 10.8 shots per game this season and made 5.2 per game, which account for 10.6% and 11.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's put up 3.7 threes per game, or 8.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Collins' opponents, the 76ers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 24th, averaging 102.6 possessions per game, while his Jazz average 104.0 per game, most among NBA teams.

On defense, the 76ers have conceded 111.0 points per contest, which is fifth-best in the league.

On the boards, the 76ers are 14th in the league, allowing 43.2 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the 76ers have allowed 25.4 per contest, 10th in the NBA.

The 76ers allow 11.3 made 3-pointers per game, fourth-ranked in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

John Collins vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/7/2023 32 19 8 0 3 1 0 11/28/2022 32 13 8 3 1 4 2 11/12/2022 33 6 6 0 0 1 0 11/10/2022 26 11 4 2 0 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.