Jordan Clarkson could make a big impact for the Utah Jazz on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Clarkson, in his most recent game (January 5 loss against the Celtics), produced two points.

In this piece we'll break down Clarkson's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Jordan Clarkson Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 17.2 15.7 Rebounds 3.5 3.7 4.2 Assists 4.5 5.1 5.4 PRA -- 26 25.3 PR -- 20.9 19.9



Jordan Clarkson Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, Clarkson has made 6.1 field goals per game, which adds up to 10.6% of his team's total makes.

Clarkson's opponents, the 76ers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 102.6 possessions per game, while his Jazz average the most possessions per game with 104.

On defense, the 76ers have allowed 111 points per game, which is fifth-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the 76ers are ranked 14th in the NBA, allowing 43.2 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the 76ers have given up 25.4 per game, 10th in the NBA.

Jordan Clarkson vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/14/2023 36 38 9 5 3 0 0 11/13/2022 27 12 5 3 2 1 0

