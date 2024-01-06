How to Watch Kansas vs. TCU on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 6:16 AM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (12-1, 0-0 Big 12) will attempt to continue an eight-game winning streak when hosting the TCU Horned Frogs (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Allen Fieldhouse. This game is at 2:00 PM ET on CBS.
Kansas vs. TCU Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
- TV: CBS
Kansas Stats Insights
- The Jayhawks are shooting 50.5% from the field this season, 9.1 percentage points higher than the 41.4% the Horned Frogs allow to opponents.
- Kansas is 12-0 when it shoots better than 41.4% from the field.
- The Jayhawks are the 83rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Horned Frogs sit at 49th.
- The Jayhawks average 13.1 more points per game (79.6) than the Horned Frogs allow (66.5).
- Kansas is 12-0 when scoring more than 66.5 points.
TCU Stats Insights
- The Horned Frogs have shot at a 49.9% rate from the field this season, 11.6 percentage points higher than the 38.3% shooting opponents of the Jayhawks have averaged.
- TCU is 11-1 when it shoots better than 38.3% from the field.
- The Horned Frogs are the 49th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Jayhawks sit at 312th.
- The Horned Frogs score 20.5 more points per game (85.8) than the Jayhawks allow their opponents to score (65.3).
- TCU has a 9-1 record when allowing fewer than 79.6 points.
Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Kansas averaged 78.8 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 74.0 points per game away from home, a difference of 4.8 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Jayhawks ceded 67.9 points per game at home. On the road, they allowed 69.0.
- At home, Kansas averaged 0.1 more three-pointers per game (7.2) than on the road (7.1). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (36.4%) compared to away from home (34.4%).
TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- TCU scored 77.9 points per game at home last season, and 72.4 on the road.
- The Horned Frogs gave up 63.5 points per game at home last season, and 76.3 on the road.
- TCU sunk more 3-pointers at home (5.4 per game) than away (5.0) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (30.2%) than on the road (28.5%).
Kansas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Indiana
|W 75-71
|Assembly Hall
|12/22/2023
|Yale
|W 75-60
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/30/2023
|Wichita State
|W 86-67
|T-Mobile Center
|1/6/2024
|TCU
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
|1/10/2024
|@ UCF
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
|1/13/2024
|Oklahoma
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
TCU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/22/2023
|Nevada
|L 88-75
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/24/2023
|@ Hawaii
|W 65-51
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|1/1/2024
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|W 77-42
|Schollmaier Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Kansas
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
|1/10/2024
|Oklahoma
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
|1/13/2024
|Houston
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
