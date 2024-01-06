Lauri Markkanen and his Utah Jazz teammates will hit the court versus the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET.

In a 126-97 loss to the Celtics (his previous action) Markkanen posted 17 points and five assists.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Markkanen, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Lauri Markkanen Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 23.3 22.6 Rebounds 7.5 8.3 7.8 Assists -- 1.7 2.7 PRA -- 33.3 33.1 PR -- 31.6 30.4 3PM 2.5 3.2 2.9



Lauri Markkanen Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, Markkanen has made 8.0 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 13.9% of his team's total makes.

He's connected on 3.2 threes per game, or 17.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Markkanen's Jazz average 104 possessions per game, most among NBA teams, while the 76ers are one of the league's slowest with 102.6 possessions per contest.

On defense, the 76ers have conceded 111 points per game, which is fifth-best in the league.

Allowing 43.2 rebounds per game, the 76ers are the 14th-ranked team in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the 76ers have allowed 25.4 per contest, 10th in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the 76ers have given up 11.3 makes per game, fourth in the NBA.

Lauri Markkanen vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/13/2022 34 15 10 0 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.