At Wells Fargo Center, Lauri Markkanen leads the Utah Jazz (16-20) into a road matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers (23-11) on Saturday, with the opening tip at 7:30 PM ET.

Jazz vs. 76ers Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV Channel: NBCS-PH and KJZZ

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Lauri Markkanen vs. Joel Embiid Fantasy Comparison

Stat Lauri Markkanen Joel Embiid Total Fantasy Pts 979.5 1625.1 Fantasy Pts Per Game 37.7 60.2 Fantasy Rank 1 30

Lauri Markkanen vs. Joel Embiid Insights

Lauri Markkanen & the Jazz

Markkanen gets the Jazz 23.3 points, 8.3 boards and 1.7 assists per contest. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocks.

The Jazz have a -164 scoring differential, falling short by 4.6 points per game. They're putting up 114.4 points per game, 18th in the league, and are giving up 119.0 per contest to rank 23rd in the NBA.

Utah wins the rebound battle by 3.6 boards on average. It records 46.4 rebounds per game, fourth in the league, while its opponents grab 42.8.

The Jazz connect on 1.1 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 13.1 (11th in the league) compared to their opponents' 14.2.

Utah has come up short in the turnover battle by 3.2 per game, committing 15.6 (29th in NBA) while forcing 12.4 (23rd in league).

Joel Embiid & the 76ers

Joel Embiid's numbers on the season are 34.6 points, 6.0 assists and 11.8 boards per contest.

The 76ers outscore opponents by 8.8 points per game (scoring 119.8 points per game to rank sixth in the league while allowing 111.0 per outing to rank fifth in the NBA) and have a +299 scoring differential overall.

Philadelphia is 13th in the league at 44.0 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 43.2 its opponents average.

The 76ers make 12.0 three-pointers per game (21st in the league), while their opponents have made 11.3 on average.

Philadelphia wins the turnover battle by 2.2 per game, committing 12.0 (sixth in the league) while its opponents average 14.2.

Lauri Markkanen vs. Joel Embiid Advanced Stats

Stat Lauri Markkanen Joel Embiid Plus/Minus Per Game -0.4 9.1 Usage Percentage 25.0% 38.4% True Shooting Pct 62.9% 64.5% Total Rebound Pct 13.9% 19.0% Assist Pct 8.1% 32.0%

