If you reside in Lemhi County, Idaho and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lemhi County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Mackay High School at Salmon High School