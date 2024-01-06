Teton County, ID High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 5:33 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Teton County, Idaho has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and information on how to stream them is available in this article.
Teton County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Aberdeen High School at Teton High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on January 6
- Location: Driggs, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
