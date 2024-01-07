Will Adam Trautman cash his Week 18 anytime TD player prop when the Denver Broncos take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and break down the relevant numbers.

Will Adam Trautman score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Trautman has collected 183 yards receiving on 21 catches with three TDs this campaign, averaging 12.2 yards per game.

Trautman has a touchdown catch in three of 15 games this year, but no games with more than one.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Raiders 5 5 34 0 Week 2 Commanders 1 0 0 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 2 0 0 0 Week 4 @Bears 1 0 0 0 Week 5 Jets 5 4 26 1 Week 6 @Chiefs 2 1 4 0 Week 7 Packers 2 1 5 0 Week 10 @Bills 2 2 15 0 Week 11 Vikings 2 2 33 0 Week 12 Browns 1 1 8 1 Week 13 @Texans 2 1 6 0 Week 14 @Chargers 3 2 19 1 Week 15 @Lions 3 1 24 0 Week 16 Patriots 1 0 0 0 Week 17 Chargers 2 1 9 0

