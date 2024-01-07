Looking for an updated view of the Big Sky and how each team measures up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.

1. Eastern Washington

Current Record: 12-3 | Projected Record: 25-4

12-3 | 25-4 Overall Rank: 81st

81st Strength of Schedule Rank: 289th

289th Last Game: W 72-65 vs North Dakota

Next Game

Opponent: @ Idaho

@ Idaho Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13

2. Montana

Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 23-5

10-3 | 23-5 Overall Rank: 99th

99th Strength of Schedule Rank: 132nd

132nd Last Game: W 81-60 vs Omaha

Next Game

Opponent: @ Northern Colorado

@ Northern Colorado Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

3. Montana State

Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 21-10

8-7 | 21-10 Overall Rank: 111th

111th Strength of Schedule Rank: 128th

128th Last Game: L 61-53 vs South Dakota State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Northern Arizona

@ Northern Arizona Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

4. Northern Arizona

Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 18-12

9-5 | 18-12 Overall Rank: 144th

144th Strength of Schedule Rank: 141st

141st Last Game: L 99-73 vs North Dakota State

Next Game

Opponent: Montana State

Montana State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

5. Idaho

Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 16-12

9-5 | 16-12 Overall Rank: 145th

145th Strength of Schedule Rank: 345th

345th Last Game: W 80-52 vs Chicago State

Next Game

Opponent: Eastern Washington

Eastern Washington Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13

6. Northern Colorado

Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 10-17

5-7 | 10-17 Overall Rank: 223rd

223rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 240th

240th Last Game: W 59-56 vs Denver

Next Game

Opponent: Montana

Montana Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

7. Idaho State

Current Record: 4-9 | Projected Record: 10-18

4-9 | 10-18 Overall Rank: 242nd

242nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 105th

105th Last Game: L 73-47 vs South Dakota

Next Game

Opponent: Portland State

Portland State Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

8. Portland State

Current Record: 5-9 | Projected Record: 6-22

5-9 | 6-22 Overall Rank: 305th

305th Strength of Schedule Rank: 229th

229th Last Game: L 62-44 vs St. Thomas

Next Game

Opponent: @ Idaho State

@ Idaho State Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

9. Weber State

Current Record: 3-12 | Projected Record: 5-25

3-12 | 5-25 Overall Rank: 307th

307th Strength of Schedule Rank: 183rd

183rd Last Game: L 61-51 vs UMKC

Next Game

Opponent: Sacramento State

Sacramento State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

10. Sacramento State

Current Record: 1-12 | Projected Record: 1-28

1-12 | 1-28 Overall Rank: 341st

341st Strength of Schedule Rank: 164th

164th Last Game: L 56-51 vs Oral Roberts

Next Game