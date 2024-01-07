Who’s the Best Team in the Big Sky? See our Weekly Women's Big Sky Power Rankings
Looking for an updated view of the Big Sky and how each team measures up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.
Big Sky Power Rankings
1. Eastern Washington
- Current Record: 12-3 | Projected Record: 25-4
- Overall Rank: 81st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 289th
- Last Game: W 72-65 vs North Dakota
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Idaho
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
2. Montana
- Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 23-5
- Overall Rank: 99th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 132nd
- Last Game: W 81-60 vs Omaha
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Northern Colorado
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
3. Montana State
- Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 21-10
- Overall Rank: 111th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 128th
- Last Game: L 61-53 vs South Dakota State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Northern Arizona
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
4. Northern Arizona
- Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 18-12
- Overall Rank: 144th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 141st
- Last Game: L 99-73 vs North Dakota State
Next Game
- Opponent: Montana State
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
5. Idaho
- Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 16-12
- Overall Rank: 145th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 345th
- Last Game: W 80-52 vs Chicago State
Next Game
- Opponent: Eastern Washington
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
6. Northern Colorado
- Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 10-17
- Overall Rank: 223rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 240th
- Last Game: W 59-56 vs Denver
Next Game
- Opponent: Montana
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
7. Idaho State
- Current Record: 4-9 | Projected Record: 10-18
- Overall Rank: 242nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 105th
- Last Game: L 73-47 vs South Dakota
Next Game
- Opponent: Portland State
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
8. Portland State
- Current Record: 5-9 | Projected Record: 6-22
- Overall Rank: 305th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 229th
- Last Game: L 62-44 vs St. Thomas
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Idaho State
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
9. Weber State
- Current Record: 3-12 | Projected Record: 5-25
- Overall Rank: 307th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 183rd
- Last Game: L 61-51 vs UMKC
Next Game
- Opponent: Sacramento State
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
10. Sacramento State
- Current Record: 1-12 | Projected Record: 1-28
- Overall Rank: 341st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 164th
- Last Game: L 56-51 vs Oral Roberts
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Weber State
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
