The Las Vegas Raiders (7-9) and the Denver Broncos (8-8) play on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Allegiant Stadium in a battle of AFC West opponents.

How to Watch Raiders vs. Broncos

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM ET

Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada TV: FOX

Broncos Insights

This season the Broncos rack up just 1.6 more points per game (21.4) than the Raiders surrender (19.8).

The Broncos average 34.6 fewer yards per game (299.1) than the Raiders give up (333.7).

Denver rushes for 110.1 yards per game, 12.8 fewer than the 122.9 Las Vegas allows per contest.

The Broncos have 21 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Raiders.

Broncos Away Performance

The Broncos score 20.1 points per game away from home (1.3 less than their overall average), and give up 30 away from home (5.9 more than overall).

The Broncos accumulate 294.6 yards per game in road games (4.5 less than their overall average), and concede 434.1 away from home (62.6 more than overall).

Denver's average passing yards gained (193.1) and conceded (268.6) away from home are both higher than its overall averages of 189 and 233.9, respectively.

On the road, the Broncos accumulate 101.4 rushing yards per game and give up 165.6. That's less than they gain overall (110.1), and more than they allow (137.6).

The Broncos' offensive third-down percentage away from home (36.6%) is lower than their overall average (37%). And their defensive third-down percentage on the road (33.8%) is higher than overall (31.7%).

Broncos Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/16/2023 at Detroit L 42-17 NFL Network 12/24/2023 New England L 26-23 NFL Network 12/31/2023 Los Angeles W 16-9 CBS 1/7/2024 at Las Vegas - FOX

