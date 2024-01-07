Will Courtland Sutton cash his Week 18 anytime TD player prop when the Denver Broncos play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and break down the important stats.

Odds to score a TD this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a TD)

Sutton has been targeted on 86 occasions, and has 58 receptions, leading the Broncos with 770 yards (51.3 per game) while also scoring 10 TDs this season.

Sutton has 10 games with a touchdown catch this season (out of 15 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Raiders 5 4 32 1 Week 2 Commanders 7 5 66 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 11 8 91 1 Week 4 @Bears 5 3 27 1 Week 5 Jets 3 1 13 0 Week 6 @Chiefs 6 4 46 1 Week 7 Packers 6 6 76 1 Week 8 Chiefs 3 2 29 1 Week 10 @Bills 11 8 53 1 Week 11 Vikings 5 4 66 1 Week 12 Browns 6 3 61 0 Week 13 @Texans 7 2 77 1 Week 14 @Chargers 4 3 62 1 Week 15 @Lions 6 5 71 0 Week 16 Patriots 1 0 0 0

