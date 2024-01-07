The Denver Broncos and the Las Vegas Raiders are set to play in a Week 18 matchup at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Will Jaleel McLaughlin get into the end zone in this game? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent statistics and trends.

Will Jaleel McLaughlin score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a TD)

This season McLaughlin has piled up 72 carries for 404 yards (25.3 per game) and one touchdown.

McLaughlin also averages 10 receiving yards per game, grabbing 31 passes for 160 yards and two touchdowns.

McLaughlin has had one game with a rushing TD.

In two of 16 games this season, he has a touchdown catch, but he has registered zero multiple-TD efforts.

Jaleel McLaughlin Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Raiders 0 0 0 1 -7 0 Week 2 Commanders 1 5 1 0 0 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 5 15 0 0 0 0 Week 4 @Bears 7 72 0 3 32 1 Week 5 Jets 9 68 0 3 21 1 Week 6 @Chiefs 7 30 0 2 12 0 Week 7 Packers 5 45 0 1 1 0 Week 8 Chiefs 4 33 0 2 6 0 Week 10 @Bills 6 8 0 2 4 0 Week 11 Vikings 1 1 0 5 14 0 Week 12 Browns 2 4 0 0 0 0 Week 13 @Texans 4 15 0 2 6 0 Week 14 @Chargers 5 25 0 1 7 0 Week 15 @Lions 2 2 0 2 16 0 Week 16 Patriots 6 37 0 4 30 0 Week 17 Chargers 8 44 0 3 18 0

