Denver Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham has a tough matchup in Week 18 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), facing the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders are giving up the 10th-fewest passing yards in the league, 210.8 per game.

Stidham completed 63.9% of his passes, throwing for 656 yards and four TDs, last season. Stidham added 84 rushing yards on 14 attempts, accumulating 28.0 yards per game.

Stidham vs. the Raiders

Stidham vs the Raiders (since 2021): No games

No games Against Las Vegas last year, three players registered more than 300 passing yards in a game.

Last season, the Raiders allowed 15 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.

Against Las Vegas last season, seven players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

In the passing game, the Raiders gave up three or more passing touchdowns to two opposing quarterbacks last year.

The Raiders were the NFL's 29th-ranked defense against the pass last year. They allowed 242.9 passing yards per game.

The Raiders' defense ranked 19th in NFL play last season by allowing 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Jarrett Stidham Passing Props vs. the Raiders

Passing Yards: 201.5 (-115)

201.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+200)

Stidham Passing Insights

Stidham went over his passing yard total once in two games with a prop available last season.

The Broncos threw the ball in 56.3% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 43.7% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 32nd in the NFL in points scored.

Stidham averaged 7.9 yards per pass attempt last year.

In two of three games last season, Stidham threw a touchdown pass, including one game with multiple TD passes.

Jarrett Stidham Rushing Props vs the Raiders

Rushing Yards: 19.5 (-115)

Stidham Rushing Insights

Stidham hit the over on his rushing yards total in each of his zero opportunities last season.

Stidham had no rushing touchdowns in three games last season.

Stidham's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Saints 10/30/2022 Week 8 8-for-13 / 72 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 1/1/2023 Week 17 23-for-34 / 365 YDS / 3 TDs / 2 INTs 7 ATT / 34 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 1/7/2023 Week 18 22-for-36 / 219 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 7 ATT / 50 YDS / 0 TDs

